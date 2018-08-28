Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Applicant Dies Inside Ikoyi Passport Office Toilet – Nairaland

#1
An applicant seeking Nigerian international passport has died in Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Passport office, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The applicant was said to have arrived the passport office at about 7.am in company of his wife and they were asked to wait till 9.am when they would be attended to. …



Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BUQZEO

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top