Apply Kanu, Igboho treatment to B'Haram, bandits –Ohanaeze tells FG – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Apply Kanu, Igboho treatment to B'Haram, bandits –Ohanaeze tells FG - New Telegraph

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told the Federal Government to use same zeal that led to the arrest of separatist leaders Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho in tackling banditry and Boko Haram insurgency in the North. While Igboho is leading the agitation for Yoruba Nation...
