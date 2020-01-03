Entertainment Are Burna boy and Stefflon Don engaged? – Pulse Nigeria

Stefflon Don has a very pretty ring on her ring finger and we think she is engaged to Burna Boy.

One photo that will definitely get a lot of people taking today on social media will be that of Steflon Don wearing what looks like an engagement ring. …

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/384fGKD

