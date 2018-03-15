Submit Post Advertise

Politics Are These The Real Reasons Buhari Won’t Let Go Of IGP Ibrahim Idris? – 360Nobs.com

Discussion in 'Political News' started by siteadmin, Mar 15, 2018 at 2:02 PM. Views count: 541

Tags:
  1. siteadmin

    siteadmin Administrator

    In June 2016, Solomon Arase, the former inspector general of police (IGP), retired from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 60. He was the only “senior officer” retained from the previous administration for as long as 13 months.

    Arase may not have been the best police officer in Nigeria’s history, but Saint Ibrahim Idris, the current IGP and his litany of unforced errors make Arase look so good, you could take him for the best we’ve had. Before Arase’s exit, the compass was already pointing in the way of one Ibrahim Idris, who was a commissioner of police only a few months ago.


    buhari and igp.JPG



    Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://ift.tt/2DtoYjf
    --
    Get More Nigeria Political News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 15, 2018 at 3:04 PM
    siteadmin, Mar 15, 2018 at 2:02 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Real Reasons Buhari
    1. siteadmin
      Politics

      Real Reasons Nigerians Shouldn’t Vote Buhari in 2019- Imo APC Chief

      siteadmin, Jan 9, 2018, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      990
      siteadmin
      Jan 9, 2018
    2. Lequte
      Politics

      Ezekwesili- The Real Reason Buhari Paid a Visit to Ebonyi and Kano States

      Lequte, Dec 14, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,290
      Lequte
      Dec 14, 2017
    3. RemmyAlex
      Politics

      Real Reasons Atiku Was Absent At APC Meetings - Insider

      RemmyAlex, Nov 5, 2017, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,440
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 5, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Politics

      The Real Reason Buhari Refused to Name Treasury Looters - Kwankwaso

      Lequte, Jun 15, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,306
      Lequte
      Jun 15, 2016
    5. Lequte
      Politics

      2015 Elections: Jonathan Reveals The 'Real Reasons' Why he Conceded to Buhari

      Lequte, Jan 31, 2016, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      11
      Views:
      21,484
      Albert Alagbor
      Feb 1, 2016
    6. Jules
      Politics

      The Real Reason Buhari Cannot Appoint an Igbo Man Into His Kitchen Cabinet - Okorocha

      Jules, Sep 14, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      17,643
      Jules
      Sep 14, 2015
    7. Lequte
      Politics

      Amina Zakari Speaks: The Real Reason Why Buhari Picked me to be INEC Chairman

      Lequte, Aug 22, 2015, in forum: Political News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,630
      Lequte
      Aug 22, 2015

    Comments