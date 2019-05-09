Few days after calling out Wizkid, Shoki of Shitta gets disciplined for tailing him to his sister’s shop in Surulere.
In a video making rounds online, the man was seen with bruises all over his face, begging them to spare his life. …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ls5Kn1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In a video making rounds online, the man was seen with bruises all over his face, begging them to spare his life. …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ls5Kn1
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]