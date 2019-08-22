JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Aregbesola admits he doesn’t know much about interior ministry – Pulse Nigeria

Aregbesola instructed the ministry’s permanent secretary, Georgina Ehuriah to take charge of the ministry till Monday. The newly appointed Minister of the Interior Ministry, Rauf Aregbesola has admitted that he does not know much about the ministry.

Aregbesola said this when he visited the ministry, shortly …

