Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has directed officials of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS ) to exploit every capacity within the service to ensure issuance of international passports to genuine and qualified applicants within 48 hours.
The Minister said with deployment of state- of- the- …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Pu7KNE
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Minister said with deployment of state- of- the- …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Pu7KNE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]