JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Aregbesola Restates Commitment to Improved Internal Security – Thisdaylive

#1
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has declared that the charge by President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the lives and safety of all Nigerians, create enabling environment for economic sustainability and institute a transparency culture as embedded in the Security, Economy and Transparency (SET) agenda, must start immediately. He …

rauf.JPG

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ZogGZO

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top