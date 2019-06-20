Argentina drew 1-1 with Paraguay at the Copa America after a second-half penalty from Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty but Argentina were left facing a Copa America …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – http://bit.ly/2KtuZnG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Lionel Messi scored a second-half penalty but Argentina were left facing a Copa America …
read more via Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com – http://bit.ly/2KtuZnG
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]