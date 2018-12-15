Sports Argentine legend Diego Maradona kicked out of the house by young girlfriend – pulse.ng

#1
Diego Maradona is reportedly having troubles in his relationship with Rocio Oliva.

Argentine legend Diego Maradona has been kicked out of the house by young girlfriend Rocio Oliva. Maradona is known to as an all-time football great following his achievements during the …



read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2LkN7h6

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top