Entertainment Ariana Grande Claps Back At Kanye West For Blasting Her On Twitter – The Inquisitr

#1
‘I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything.’ Kanye West put Ariana Grande on blast this morning, stating that he didn’t appreciate her piggybacking on his feud with Drake to promote her latest song.

A few hours later, Grande did clap back at West for accusing her of making …



via The Inquisitr – https://ift.tt/2CeEW3g

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top