Entertainment Ariana Grande Drags Grammys Producer and Explains Why She’s Not Performing – Olisa.tv

#1
Ariana Grande has taken to her Instagram to explain why she has chosen not to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Tweeting yesterday, she shared her side of the story after producer Ken Ehrlich told the Associated Press interview that Grande opted out of performing because she “felt it was too late to put …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2TKpHVO

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top