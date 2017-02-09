Arik Air has temporarily suspended its flight operations to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States Punch reported that the two Airbus A330-200 aircraft dedicated to the route have been taken to France for C check, which is an extensive visual inspection of specified areas, components and systems as well as operational and functional checks of an aircraft for maintenance purposes. The last flight to New York by the carrier, it was gathered, was on Friday, February 3, 2017, with the suspension of flights taking effect a day after. The suspension is expected to be lifted on February 18 when the aircraft are due to return to Nigeria.