Submit Post Advertise

Business Arik Air Suspends Flights To New York

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:13 PM. Views count: 117

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Arik Air has temporarily suspended its flight operations to the John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, United States
    Punch reported that the two Airbus A330-200 aircraft dedicated to the route have been taken to France for C check, which is an extensive visual inspection of specified areas, components and systems as well as operational and functional checks of an aircraft for maintenance purposes.
    arikAAIR.jpe

    The last flight to New York by the carrier, it was gathered, was on Friday, February 3, 2017, with the suspension of flights taking effect a day after. The suspension is expected to be lifted on February 18 when the aircraft are due to return to Nigeria.
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 9, 2017 at 1:13 PM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments