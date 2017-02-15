Arik Air has suspended flight operations to London and Johannesburg, the two most lucrative routes of the embattled airline. The airline made this known in a statement made available to New Telegraph. It said the strategic business decision was meant to realign their operations and refocus on satisfying their domestic and West Africa and other international passengers. The airline said it would also present Arik with excellent opportunity to engage and discuss with creditors who have become restive since the intervention and have also understandably exhausted their patience due to non-payment of accumulated debt and nonperformance on services and contracts Consequent upon this, arrangements are being made to refund all international passengers of the airline that are affected by this decision.