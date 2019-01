I'm 22 and my parents made me put a tracking app on my phone so they could see where I am all the time. I was able to work around it with fake GPS apps for a while, but since I just updated my Moto X4 to Android 9, I can't set the location mode to "Device Only." Consequently, no fake location apps will work! Is there a safe and simple way to revert to an older system? Does anyone have any other ideas for possible solutions?