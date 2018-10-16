The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm of an alleged plan by the presidency to “incarcerate, indefinitely, the outgoing governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose”.
This was contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, accusing the anti-graft commission of …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Clo7nR
Get More Nigeria Political News
This was contained in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, accusing the anti-graft commission of …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Clo7nR
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]