Nigeria's former state minister of Defence, Musuliu Obanikoro has returned N30m to the EFCC as formerly agreed with the agency. The N30m is his first installment in 2017. He is to return another N417m in the future. Musuliu made the agreement when he was invited for questioning over the $2.1bn arms deal fraud perpetrated during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. He was accused of receiving N4.7bn from the office of the National Security Adviser, part of which he distributed to several politicians. He reportedly kept N785m for himself part of which was spent campaigning during the PDP governorship primary in Lagos. The EFCC asked him to return N584m. He has now returned N167m.