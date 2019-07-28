Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of the Nigerian Army on Saturday said they have arrested 10 suspected armed bandits and kidnappers in Benue and Nasarawa states.
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major- General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2MkdKFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Commander of the OPWS covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, Major- General Adeyemi Yekini, who paraded the suspects …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2MkdKFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]