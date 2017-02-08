Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stated that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the Boko Haram insurgency can join the army. The move to recruit IDPs is sequel upon several pleas by the IDPs to top military brass to be enlisted into the military. He said this in Abuja yesterday during the presentation of food and school items to Praxis Catholic e-School, renamed Hajia Aisha Buhari Special School for IDPs and Vulnerable Children, Abuja. Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Nigerian Army, Major General Peter Bojie, stated that whenever “the exercise comes up, those eligible for enlistment should apply; like any other candidates, they will undergo all necessary procedures.” He promised that the “military commitment to continue in its constitutional mandate of safeguarding the lives and property of people in towns and villages destroyed by the Boko Haram.” The COAS stressed that “the military will bring lasting peace for educational and other socio-cultural activities to strive for development of Nigeria. That goes for those who are still stranded and are yet to be rescued,” he added. --- This Day