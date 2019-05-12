Troops of 22 Brigade, 7 Division of Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), have killed seven suspected terrorists in Borno.
Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Friday, in Maiduguri, said exchange of fire in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2HcTsL7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement on Friday, in Maiduguri, said exchange of fire in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2HcTsL7
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]