Nasarawa state Police command has arrested two persons in connections with a mob action that led to the death of a soldier, Lance Cpl. Ayuba Ali, on Monday in Akwanga, Nasarawa state. The command’s spokesman, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lafia. Idrisu, according to information made available, said the victim allegedly hit a street hawker while riding a motorbike. As he tried to pacify the hawker, an altercation ensued resulitng in restive youths beating him to a coma. He later died in the hospital. Investigation has begun to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act Meanwhile, Mr John Abimiku, an eye witness told NAN that the area has been deserted for fear of the unknown. “As I speak with you now, about four military trucks are stationed in the area and soldiers are picking up any youth on sight, ” Abimiku added. He claimed that the two persons arrested by the police were amongst those who took the soldier to the hospital after the mob action. NAN