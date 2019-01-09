The Regional Editor of Daily Trust newspaper, Uthman Abubakar has finally been released by the Nigerian army.
Abubakar was arrested on Sunday, January 6, 2019, when soldiers stormed the paper’s office in Borno state....
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2FjHK0T
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Abubakar was arrested on Sunday, January 6, 2019, when soldiers stormed the paper’s office in Borno state....
Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2FjHK0T
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]