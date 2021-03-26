Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Army Releases List Of Successful Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course
A list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 has been released by the Nigerian Army. Those who made it through have been asked to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021...
www.channelstv.com