Army Releases List Of Successful Candidates For Short Service Combatant Course

A list of successful candidates for the Short Service Combatant Course 47/2021 has been released by the Nigerian Army. Those who made it through have been asked to report for officer cadet training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, on Tuesday, 6 April, 2021...
