The Nigerian Army (NA) has again debunked the report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a US-based news media, on alleged secret military graveyards in the Northeast (NE) aside the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery of 7 Division in Maiduguri.
In the two-minutes video produced by the Directorate of Army …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ZvPxA3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In the two-minutes video produced by the Directorate of Army …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2ZvPxA3
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 6.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[32]