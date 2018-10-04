Metro Army seizes 16 trucks loaded with adulterated petroleum products – Punch Newspapers

The Sixth Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, has seized 16 trucks loaded with suspected adulterated diesel and kerosene. Lt. Col. Ibrahim Buhari, Commanding Officer of the division’s 29 Battalion, made the disclosure while parading the 16 trucks along with one suspect before newsmen in Port Harcourt...



