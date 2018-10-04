The Sixth Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, has seized 16 trucks loaded with suspected adulterated diesel and kerosene. Lt. Col. Ibrahim Buhari, Commanding Officer of the division’s 29 Battalion, made the disclosure while parading the 16 trucks along with one suspect before newsmen in Port Harcourt...
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2O7xFcQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2O7xFcQ
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]