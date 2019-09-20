Metro Army wipes out Boko Haram, ISWAP in Adamawa - PM News

The Nigerian Army said its troops have flushed out remnants of Boko Haram and ISWAP operating ` in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Media Coordinator, Col. Among Iliyasu said.

Iliyasu said that the feat was achieved when the troops, under Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted clearance of Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama all in Madagali LGA of Adamawa.

