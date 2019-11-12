Metro Arrest Her Now Or We Close The Case – Judge Gives EFCC Ultimatum To Arrest Diezani From UK – Naijaloaded

#1
Federal High Court Judge in Abuja, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has given Economic and Financial Crimes Commission till March 2020 to get former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke extradited to Nigeria.

While giving her verdict on the case on Tuesday, the …

diazani.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2pbRzZ3

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[71]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top