Four suspected kidnappers have been apprehended by the Edo State police and have been charged for allegedly abducting the manager of Ogba Zoo and Nature Gardens. This occurred two weeks after the victim, Andy Ehanire was released by kidnappers after 3 weeks in their custody. The suspects are also being charged with the murder of no less than 3 policemen who were killed while observing a routine surveillance exercise outside the Zoo. It has also been reported that the sum of N800,000 was discovered on one of the wife of the suspects and the police believe this to be just a fraction of the N61 Million ransom that the family of the victim paid in order to secure his release. As of this time, the police are still conducting their investigation on other suspects who may have been accomplices and are currently on the run from the law. Narrating on the process used I order to conduct the abduction of Andy Ehanire, who is the brother of the Minister of State for Health, one of the kidnappers stated they had tried to seize the victim numerous times but were blocked by the presence of the policemen stationed outside the Zoo. Courtesy: Guardian Newspaper