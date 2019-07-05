The centre-back signed an extension at Stamford Bridge in May but will not see out that deal as he moves across London
Arsenal have reached an agreement for the £8 million ($10m) transfer of David Luiz from Chelsea, with the Brazilian set to join the Gunners on a two-year deal despite the Blues not being in a position to sign a replacement.
