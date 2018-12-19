Arsenal and Tottenham have issued statements appealing for fans to behave and avoid using any discriminatory behaviour in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie. The sides met in the Premier League on December 2 but a pulsating 4-2 win for Arsenal at the Emirates was marred by a Spurs fan throwing a banana onto the....
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2PNKN2P
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2PNKN2P
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[68]