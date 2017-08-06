Chelsea suffered a loss on penalties to Arsenal in the 2017 Community Shield. The first half ended without a goal from both sides but the Blues started the second half in inspired fashion as Nigerian striker Victor Moses blasting a shot beyond Petr Cech early in the second half. Spanish winger, Pedro received a red card after a tackle on Elneny. The resulting free kick ended in a goal from the Gunners as new signing Saed Kolasinic headed in the ball from a Xhaka free kick. With the scores tied at one goal apiece after 90 minutes, the winner was decided by penalty kicks. Morata and Courtois both missed their spot kicks for the Blues as Arsenal ran out deserved winners.