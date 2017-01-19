Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has ruled out any possibility of bringing in a new player into his squad during the January transfer window, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Gunners have been linked with West Ham star Dimitri Payet and Torino forward Andrea Beloti but Wenger in his press conference on Thursday ahead of the Premier League home clash against Burnley is confident the return of the injured players will strenghten the squad. "I expect it to be a very quiet period because we have (Danny) Welbeck coming back now offensively, we are very strong, we have many, many players who can come in and overall I don't expect to do anything special," Wenger said. "I rate Payet but I don’t need Payet because we have so many creative players. "We have many players who can play in this position.