For Arsenal Football Club, their current highest earner is Mesut Ozil who is earning £140,000 a week in salary and Arsenal has already offered him improved contract of around £180,000 a week to fend off any interest from other top clubs. Alexies Sanchez is currently on £140,000-a-week but just like Ozil has been offered improved contract with £180,000 a week. Arsene Wenger himself pockets as much as £8 million a year after signing 2 year deal to remain at the club. See the list of the weekly salaries of Arsenal players