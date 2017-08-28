Submit Post Advertise

    For Arsenal Football Club, their current highest earner is Mesut Ozil who is earning £140,000 a week in salary and Arsenal has already offered him improved contract of around £180,000 a week to fend off any interest from other top clubs.

    Alexies Sanchez is currently on £140,000-a-week but just like Ozil has been offered improved contract with £180,000 a week. Arsene Wenger himself pockets as much as £8 million a year after signing 2 year deal to remain at the club.

    See the list of the weekly salaries of Arsenal players


    ars.png
    ars2.png
     

