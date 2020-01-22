Sports Arsenal get incredible result against Chelsea in tough Premier League tie at Stamford Bridge – Legit.ng

#1
Chelsea on Tuesday, January 21, were forced to a 2-2 draw by visiting Arsenal in a tough Premier League encounter which was played at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues would however have themselves to blame for allowing 10-man Arsenal to come back into this game after David Luiz was red carded in the first half....


read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2TMafeI

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top