Sports Arsenal Manager Unai Emery Explains Reason For Leaving Mesut Ozil Out Of Bournemouth Game – 360Nobs.com

#1
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has explained Mesut Ozil’s omission from their match against Bournemouth by admitting that the Cherries were too “demanding” for the midfielder.

Ozil was an unused sub during the Gunners’ 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi preferred from the start …



read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2ztbbty

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top