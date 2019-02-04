Unai Emery is hoping Shkodran Mustafi hasn’t suffered a fresh knock as the Arsenal boss battles with growing injury woes at his defense line
Shkodran Mustafi was forced off after 79 minutes in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Konstantinos Mavropanos, replacing him....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2t6hjo6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Shkodran Mustafi was forced off after 79 minutes in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium with Konstantinos Mavropanos, replacing him....
read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2t6hjo6
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[64]