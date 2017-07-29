Arsenal squad for this year's edition of Emirates Cup was announced on the club's official website on Friday. Included in the squad are notable names like Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Granite Xhaka, Laurent Koscielny and Theo Walcott. Other first team players who made the cut include Danny Welbeck, Nacho Monreal, Francis Coquelin, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding. Also Arsenal's new signings, Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are included in the squad. The 2017 Emirates Cup, which is the ninth edition, is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday. The four teams that will take part at this year's edition are hosts Arsenal, German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Spanish side Sevilla and Benfica of Portugal. Arsenal 2017 Emirates Cup squad: 4 Per Mertesacker 6 Laurent Koscielny 8 Aaron Ramsey 9 Alexandre Lacazette 11 Mesut Ozil 12 Olivier Giroud 13 David Ospina 14 Theo Walcott 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 16 Rob Holding 17 Alex Iwobi 18 Nacho Monreal 21 Calum Chambers 23 Danny Welbeck 24 Hector Bellerin 26 Emiliano Martinez 29 Granit Xhaka 30 Ainsley Maitland-Niles 31 Sead Kolasinac 33 Petr Cech 34 Francis Coquelin 35 Mohamed Elneny 40 Cohen Bramall 61 Reiss Nelson 69 Joe Willock