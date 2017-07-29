Submit Post Advertise

Sports Arsenal Names Squad for 2017 Emirates Cup [FULL LIST]

    Arsenal squad for this year's edition of Emirates Cup was announced on the club's official website on Friday.

    ARSENAL SQUAD.jpg

    Included in the squad are notable names like Petr Cech, Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Granite Xhaka, Laurent Koscielny and Theo Walcott.

    Other first team players who made the cut include Danny Welbeck, Nacho Monreal, Francis Coquelin, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding.

    Also Arsenal's new signings, Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac are included in the squad.

    The 2017 Emirates Cup, which is the ninth edition, is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday.

    The four teams that will take part at this year's edition are hosts Arsenal, German Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, Spanish side Sevilla and Benfica of Portugal.


    Arsenal 2017 Emirates Cup squad:


    4 Per Mertesacker

    6 Laurent Koscielny

    8 Aaron Ramsey

    9 Alexandre Lacazette

    11 Mesut Ozil

    12 Olivier Giroud

    13 David Ospina

    14 Theo Walcott

    15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

    16 Rob Holding

    17 Alex Iwobi

    18 Nacho Monreal

    21 Calum Chambers

    23 Danny Welbeck

    24 Hector Bellerin

    26 Emiliano Martinez

    29 Granit Xhaka

    30 Ainsley Maitland-Niles

    31 Sead Kolasinac

    33 Petr Cech

    34 Francis Coquelin

    35 Mohamed Elneny

    40 Cohen Bramall

    61 Reiss Nelson

    69 Joe Willock
     
