Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil, has sent a clear message to manager Unai Emery ahead of Saturday’s must-win match against Chelsea, by declaring himself available for selection.
The 30-year-old was left out of the squad last weekend for tactical reasons, the third time he has missed a match …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FJSJkj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The 30-year-old was left out of the squad last weekend for tactical reasons, the third time he has missed a match …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2FJSJkj
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[39]