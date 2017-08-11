Submit Post Advertise

    Arsenal host Leicester City and both will be boasting summer arrivals and, potentially, forwards with one eye on the exit door.

    See starting line up below:

    Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Ozil, Lacazette.


    Subs: Ramsey, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Iwobi, Mustafi, Coquelin.


    Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.


    Subs: Chilwell, Gray, Iheanacho, King, Hamer, Amartey, Slimani.
     
