Arsenal host Leicester City and both will be boasting summer arrivals and, potentially, forwards with one eye on the exit door. See starting line up below: Arsenal: Cech, Holding, Monreal, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Elneny, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Welbeck, Ozil, Lacazette. Subs: Ramsey, Giroud, Ospina, Walcott, Iwobi, Mustafi, Coquelin. Leicester: Schmeichel, Simpson, Morgan, Maguire, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, James, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Chilwell, Gray, Iheanacho, King, Hamer, Amartey, Slimani.