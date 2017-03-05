Liverpool on Saturday climbed to the third position on the premier league table after handing Arsenal a resounding defeat. Firminho and Mane put the hosts in front before substitute Alexis Sanchez setup Welbeck for a brilliant finish. Arsenal piled on the pressure and conceded a third in the last moments of the game after scuffling another goal scoring opportunity, Wijnaldum latching on to a pass from Origi to throw Anfield into rapturous jubilation. Speaking after the game, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger said: "Our performance was not at the level we expect in the first half but that is down to a lack of rhythm, we have not played for a while. "The collective response was very strong in the second half." "It took us time to get into the game. Even if we were not at the races in the first half, we conceded cheap goals."