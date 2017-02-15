Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger has stated that his team collapsed in the second half of their Champions league tie against Bayern Munich. Related: Things Fall Apart as Bayern Demolish Arsenal 5-1 Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: "It is difficult to explain. "I felt we had two good chances to score just before half time. I felt we were unlucky for the second goal the referee gave a corner for us at first. Then we concede the second goal and then the most important was that we lost Koscielny. We collapsed. "Overall I must say they are a better team than us, they played very well in the second half and we dropped our level. We were a bit unlucky we dropped our level and they were better than us." "I do not look for excuses. It is a shock of course to lose at that level. We made everything wrong, the fifth goal shows that. "These kind of games you need to be focused for 90 minutes. I felt the third goal was a killer for our players after that we had no response." Asked if it is his lowest point: ""How I feel I don't think is the most important but of course it is disappointing." Do Arsenal need a miracle: "We have to recover first and focus on the next game."