Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Sports Arsene Wenger Considers Selling Ozil, Sanchez in January

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 1:42 PM. Views count: 95

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger conceded on Thursday he may have no option but to sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in the January transfer window.

    The pair are both out of contract at the end of the season and are yet to agree new deals.

    As things stand, they will be able to leave the Emirates Stadium for free, meaning January will be Arsenal’s last opportunity to cash in on their two most high-profile players.

    sanchez and ozil.JPG

    “It is possible,” Wenger told a press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Watford on Saturday. “Once you’re in our kind of situation, we have envisaged every solution, yes.”

    Asked if Arsenal had set a deadline for contract negotiations with the pair to conclude, Wenger replied: “No. Not at the moment.”
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 12, 2017 at 1:42 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Arsene Wenger Considers
    1. Lequte
      Sports

      Chelsea 0 - 0 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte's Post-Match Comments

      Lequte, Sep 17, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,169
      Lequte
      Sep 17, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Sports

      Arsene Wenger's Comments After Stoke City Defeat

      Lequte, Aug 19, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,731
      Lequte
      Aug 19, 2017
    3. Lequte
      Sports

      EPL: Arsenal Lose to Stoke City

      Lequte, Aug 19, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,293
      Lequte
      Aug 19, 2017
    4. Lequte
      Sports

      Aliko Dangote: I Will Sack Arsene Wenger Immediately I Buy Arsenal

      Lequte, Aug 17, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      1,143
      TheLeftWing
      Aug 17, 2017
    5. kemi
      Sports

      Sanchez Set to Leave Arsenal for Free in 2018

      kemi, Aug 16, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      565
      kemi
      Aug 16, 2017
    6. Lequte
      Sports

      Arsene Wenger's Comments After Arsenal Beat Chelsea to Win Community Shield

      Lequte, Aug 6, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      992
      Lequte
      Aug 6, 2017
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      We are not considering signing Berbatov - Arsene Wenger

      Chris Maduewesi, Jan 3, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      469
      Chris Maduewesi
      Jan 3, 2014

    Comments