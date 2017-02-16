Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger may leave the club at the end of the season, BBC reports. Unnamed sources say Wenger's future as Arsenal manager will be decided at the end of the season. There was currently no prospect of Wenger leaving before the summer, it said, hours after Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Wenger, 67, is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to accept fresh terms on offer. The decision on his future was expected to be taken mutually by the manager and the club, the report added.