Arsene Wenger has slammed Premier League referees after Manchester City gifted controversial goal. Arsenal suffered a 3-1 defeat to City at the Etihad Stadium to fall 12 points behind the table toppers - with Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus all finding the net. But Wenger was furious with the latter two strikes. Argentine ace Aguero, who became City's record goal scorer earlier this week, doubled Pep Guardiola's side lead from the spot. Nacho Monreal bundled down Raheem Sterling in the box, which Wenger thinks was the wrong decision. Then, after Alexandre Lacazette had pulled a goal back, David Silva appeared to be in an offside position when threaded in behind before Jesus finished the move. And Frenchman Wenger hit out at Michael Oliver, who also booked six Gunner stars, and his linesmen for their display before claiming Premier League officials are constantly getting worse. "The referees don't work enough," Wenger ranted to the BBC. "The level drops every season. The decisions are just wrong.