Arsenal on Saturday lost their second game of the season to Stoke City by a lone goal. EPL: Arsenal Lose to Stoke City Speaking after the game, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger said: "It's a difficult defeat to swallow. We had chances - we should have won the game comfortably. "We were unlucky. I think we scored a regular goal that was given offside and it wasn't offside. "It was frustrating getting caught cold for the goal. Defensively there is no excuse. We gave them a cheap goal. "It was difficult to get the fluency. We tried but we couldn't find the goal. There was lack of anticipation in the box with the second ball. "To lose a game like that is disappointing You don't want to lose games that you should win."