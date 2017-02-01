Arsenal lost their first game in 7 on Tuesday evening after they conceded two first half goals against Watford at the Emirates stadium. Ex Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul lashed in the opener within 10 minutes for Watford via a shot from outside the 18 yard box which went in off Aaron Ramsey. Just two minutes and 57 seconds later, Troy Deeney doubled the visitors lead, tapping in the rebound after Etienne Capoue's fine run ended with his shot being saved by Petr Cech. Arsenal improved in the second half and pulled one back via Nigeria's Alex Iwobi. Arsenal tried to get more goals but the visitors defended stoutly and claimed all 3 points. Speaking after the game, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger said: "It was obvious we lost duels and were not sharp enough. It looked more mentally that we were not ready for the challenges. We were unlucky for the first goal which was deflected after a soft free-kick. "It took us a while to get into the game; it was all us in the second half and we were unlucky not to get something from the game."