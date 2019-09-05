JustForex Trading - Start Now

World Artwork at Griffith University showing Virgin Mary cradling a penis sparks controversy – Mail Online

#1
A controversial artwork depicting the Virgin Mary cradling a giant penis has sparked outrage, with religious leaders and politicians calling for it to be taken down.

The painting, titled Holy Family by the artist Juan Davila, 73, is currently being showcased in the museum of Griffith University...

art.jpg

Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2ZKztJT

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top