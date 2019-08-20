JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports Arum brands Hearn ‘stupid’ over Ruiz Jr, Joshua II fight announcement – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Bob Arum has branded Eddie Hearn stupid for announcing Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr before the Mexican had signed a contract, reports metro.co.uk.

Since Matchroom and Joshua confirmed the rematch would take place in Saudi Arabia...

anothy joshua.JPG

read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30iuaTh

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top