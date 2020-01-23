President Vladimir Putin has ruled out legalizing gay marriage in Russia.Speaking on Thursday in Kremlin, where he met a state commission to discuss the changes to Russia's constitution, the 67-year-old spoke against allowing the traditional notion of mother and father to be 'subverted' by what he called "parent number 1" and "parent number 2"."As far as 'parent number 1' and 'parent number 2' goes, I've already spoken publicly about this and I'll repeat it again: as long as I'm president this will not happen. There will be dad and mum," Putin said