Queen mothers in Afigya Kwabre, a district in the Ashanti Region, have resolved to re-introduce the age-old puberty rite popularly known as ‘bragoro’ to fight teenage pregnancy.
They are collaborating with the district assembly and Ghana Education Service (GES) to end what they call increasing promiscuous lifestyles …
